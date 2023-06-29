Ascites Market to Reach US$ 1,562.8 Million by 2033, at CAGR of 3.6% from 2023 to 2033, IMARC Group

How big is the market for ascites?

According to IMARC Group, in 2022, the total value of the seven major markets (7MM) for Ascites amounted to US$ 1,057.2 Million. Looking forward, these markets are anticipated to reach US$ 1,562.8 Million by 2033, at a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2023-2033.

Report Attribute Details Ascites Market Size US$ 1,057.2 Million Ascites Market Outlook US$ 1,562.8 Million Ascites Market Growth Rate (2023-2033) 3.6% Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2033 Historical Years 2017-2022

What is Ascites?

The newly published report by IMARC Group, titled ”Ascites Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2033″, presents a comprehensive analysis of the ascites market. The report provides an overview of the market trends, growth prospects, investment opportunities, and industry prospects, as well as an analysis of the disease overview, market scenario, and growth trends. In addition, the report offers competitor analysis, regional analysis, and recent advancements in the seven major markets (7MM). The report also highlights key segments and market drivers, as well as challenges faced by industry players.

The growing instances of liver cirrhosis, which leads to a decline in hepatic function, are primarily driving the ascites market. Additionally, the escalating prevalence of various associated risk factors, such as excessive alcohol consumption, numerous infections, fatty liver disease, severe malnutrition, lymphatic disorders, etc., is also augmenting the market growth. Besides this, several key market players are making significant investments in R&D activities to introduce novel treatment alternatives that can ease symptoms with minimal or zero side effects, which in turn is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Furthermore, the increasing need for transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunts (TIPS), in which a wire mesh is inserted in the liver vein to treat fluid buildup, is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, the rising popularity of automated low-flow pumps owing to their various benefits, such as improved symptom relief, efficient fluid removal, minimized risk of complications, etc., is anticipated to propel the ascites market in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the ascites market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2022 and how are they expected to perform till 2033?

What was the country-wise size of the ascites market across the seven major markets in 2022 and what will it look like in 2033?

What is the growth rate of the ascites market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

How This Report Can Help You:

The report on ascites market presents a comprehensive overview and analysis of the epidemiology and market for this condition in the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

With insights into both current and emerging therapies in the 7MM, this report offers valuable information for businesses seeking to understand trends and opportunities within the ascites market.

The ascites market report covers historical and forecasted market data, including epidemiology scenario, providing a reliable and informative resource for developing effective business strategies in 7MM.

Our report on the ascites market can help businesses stay abreast of the trends and drivers, gain a competitive edge and drive success.

