Aseptic Packaging Market Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Aseptic Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global aseptic packaging market size reached US$ 54.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 96.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.97% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

Aseptic packaging is the process of disinfecting and then sealing food and beverages under sterilized atmospheric conditions to prevent contamination by viruses and bacteria. In this process, both the packaging and the product are sterilized separately before filling. This lowers the presence of germs and makes the food healthier and safer for consumption. Nowadays, aseptic packaging is gaining popularity as a substitute for canning, owing to its ability to maintain the flavor, texture and nutritional content of the processed products. As a result, it finds application across the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industry to retain the overall quality and sterility of products without the need for refrigeration.

Global Aseptic Packaging Market Trends:

The global aseptic packaging market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for ready-to-eat food products. Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles of individuals have increased the consumption of convenience food products, which enable easy storage and have a long shelf life. Besides this, aseptic packaging complements the use of natural ingredients, allowing the manufacturer to use ingredients that consumers prefer. It also helps maintain the quality of the content packed inside without the need for preservatives. In addition to this, governments of various nations are extensively investing in improving the healthcare sector, which has increased the demand for aseptic packaging. It has the ability to deliver uniform and high-quality products with improved nutrient retention. Furthermore, the introduction of eco-friendly and renewable aseptic materials that minimize the environmental impact of the packaging is fueling the market growth.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aseptic-packaging-market/requestsample

Global Aseptic Packaging Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amcor Limited

Becton

Dickinson and Company (BD)

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

GreatviewAseptic Packaging Co. Ltd.

M.A. IndustriaMacchineAutomatiche S.p.A. (SO.FI.M.A.)

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (Packaging Finance Limited)

Robert Bosch GmbH

Schott AG (CarlZeiss AG)

SIG Combibloc Group AG

Tetra Laval International SA.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, material and application.

Breakup by Type:

Cartons

Bags and Pouches

Bottles and Cans

Prefilled Syringes

Vials and Ampoules

Others

Breakup by Material:

Plastic

Paper and Paperboard

Metal

Glass

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2450&flag=C

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group