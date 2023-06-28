Asphalt Production Cost Analysis Report, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled “Asphalt Production” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Asphalt.

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the production process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Asphalt production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Asphalt Production Process:

1. Asphalt Production Cost Breakup From Crude Oil Distillation: This report presents the detailed production methodology and cost analysis of Asphalt industrial production across Asphalt manufacturing plants. The crude oil is subjected to batch distillation where it is boiled in different temperature ranges. The oil fraction is vaporized to elude other components like butane, gasoline, naphtha, etc., at their specific vaporization temperatures to produce asphalt at the end.

Product Definition:

Asphalt or bitumen is a highly viscous fluid used for its binder properties in building roads, pavements, and waterproofing applications. It is an organic mixture of sand, gravel, or crushed stone. It has excellent durability and weather-resistant properties. Due to this, it is a popular choice in the formation of bendable, weather-resistant shields that supports the structures from leaks and damage. It can also be used as an adhesive to produce strong and stable surfaces. Another industrially significant property of asphalt is noise cancellation. Its porous nature absorbs and dissipates loud road noises and thus act as a noise canceller resulting in quieter road surfaces.

Market Drivers:

The primary market driver of asphalt is its application in road construction activities. It acts as a binder in asphalt concrete to make durable and smooth surfaces. In roofing materials, it is used as a waterproofing agent. Asphalt shingles are popularly used in residential and commercial roofing. In pavement preservation methods like chip sealing and slurry sealing, its emulsions are utilized. By adding a layer of protection, it aids in extending the lifespan of already-existing pavements. Pipes are coated with it to prevent corrosion and increase their lifespan. They are frequently utilized in water delivery systems and oil and gas pipelines. It is also utilized as a protective coating for electrical cables and wires due to its electrical insulating qualities. It acts as insulation and safeguards against mechanical harm and dampness.

