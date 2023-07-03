Atherectomy Devices Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Atherectomy Devices Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global atherectomy devices market size reached US$ 930 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,260 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2023-2028.

Atherectomy devices refer to minimally invasive (MI) instruments that are utilized for removing plaque and thrombus from diseased arteries. They are widely used for effectively treating both coronary and peripheral arterial diseases. Usually consisting of a rotating blade within a tubular catheter attached to a battery-operated motor, they commonly assist in re-establishing the blood flow in arteries by drilling, shaving, grinding, sanding and vaporizing plaque and calcifying lesions or excessive cellular materials. As a result, these devices are extensively used for various applications across hospitals, clinics, surgical centers and ambulatory care centers.

Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidences of peripheral artery diseases (PADs) and coronary artery diseases (CADs) on the global level, along with numerous other medical ailments, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders and atherosclerosis. Since atherectomy devices are widely used in the treatment of these medical conditions, this is providing a thrust to the market growth. Along with this, there has been a considerable rise in the geriatric population, who are more likely to suffer from numerous chronic conditions, which is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. The growing preference for minimally invasive (MI) surgeries among both the patients and the healthcare professionals due to the lesser risks and improved outcomes associated with these procedures is acting as another key factor contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, the market is driven by the increasing usage of drug-coated balloons (DCB) in atherectomy procedures, along with the directional atherectomy with anti-restenosis therapy (DAART) to improve the patency in long lesions as well as lesions with severe calcifications. Other factors driving market growth include an increase in strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&As) by players and significant improvements in overall healthcare infrastructure.

Global Atherectomy Devices Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product, application and end user.

Breakup by Product:

Directional Atherectomy Devices

Orbital Atherectomy Devices

Photo-Ablative Atherectomy Devices

Rotational Atherectomy Devices

Support Devices

Breakup by Application:

Peripheral Vascular

Cardiovascular

Neurovascular

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

