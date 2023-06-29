ATM Market Statistical Analysis, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global ATM (Automated Teller Machine) market size reached US$ 22.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during 2023-2028.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “ATM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global ATM market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

An automated teller machine (ATM) allows customers to access all basic transactions of a bank, such as deposits, and withdrawals, view account balance, transfer balance between accounts, and clear checks at an ATM without the help of a branch representative or teller. An ATM typically comprises a keypad, dispenser, printer, card reader, and display screen to prompt the user through each step of the transaction. It works by reading the chip on the front and the magnetic stripe on the back of the debit or credit card to execute the requested function. It is a faster and more convenient self-serving alternative method that offers a smooth financial transaction experience as they assist individuals with related operations, such as PIN change, and allows users to change card passwords and view their bank account balances.

Global ATM Market Trends:

The global ATM market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for convenient banking transactions among the masses. Moreover, several technological advancements, including the widespread integration of IoT data analysis, and digital convergence coupled with the rising demand for quick cash withdrawal by the user, are further catalyzing the market. Besides, continuous improvements in security measures, including biometric and one-time password (OTP) authentication systems to prevent fraudulent transactions, are impacting the market favorably. Furthermore, the rising government support and initiatives to promote financial inclusion and an increasing number of bank branches and ATMs in rural areas are providing a boost to demand across the globe. Other factors, such as the emerging BFSI sector and the increasing deployment of ATMs in organizations and financial institutions, are creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top atm manufacturers & companies being

Some of these key players include:

Diebold Inc.

Wincor Nixdorf AG

NCR Corporation

Triton Systems of Delaware

Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions

GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd.

OKI Electric Industry co. Ltd.

Nautilus Hyosung Corporation

HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co KG

Fujitsu Ltd.

Euronet Worldwide

Brink’s Company

Breakup by Solution:

Deployment Solutions

Onsite ATMs Offsite ATMs Work Site ATMs Mobile ATMs



Managed Services

Breakup by Application:

Withdrawals

Transfers

Deposits

Breakup by Type:

Conventional/Bank ATMs

Brown Label ATMs

White Label ATMs

Smart ATMs

Cash Dispensers

Breakup by Screen Size:

15″ and Below

Above 15″

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global ATM Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

