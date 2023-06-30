Automated Fare Collection Market Share, Size, Growth & Analysis 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automated Fare Collection Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global automated fare collection market size reached US$ 10.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.14% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

The automatic fare collection (AFC) refers to a ticketing system used in public transport and enables the payment for a fare through vending machines and online services. It consists of depot/station computers, central clearing house, fare media, back-office systems, and devices to read/write media. AFC systems conduct reliable, integrated and accurate fare collection to maintain a smooth passenger flow at peak hours. They offer various benefits, including reduced fraud chances, decreased cash payments, low investment costs, and a seamless customer experience.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automated-fare-collection-market/requestsample

Automated Fare Collection Market Trends:

The growing need for an integrated system for ticketing in public transport networks is primarily fueling the global AFC market growth. The increasing establishment of smart city projects across the globe is further escalating demand for efficient AFC systems. Besides this, the rising requirement for an interoperable fare management system in multi-operator public transports is driving the market growth. Moreover, the increasing utilization of contactless bank cards, particularly in developing nations, is creating a positive outlook for the AFC market.

Automated Fare Collection Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Advanced Card Systems Limited (HNA Technology Investments Holdings)

Atos SE

Cubic Corporation

Indra Sistemas SA

Nippon Signal Co. Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Omron Corporation

Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH

Siemens AG, Sony Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Thales Group

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, system type, technology, application and region.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software and Services

Breakup by System Type:

Ticket Vending Machine (TVM)

Ticket Office Machine (TOM)

Fare Gates

IC Cards

Breakup by Technology:

Smart Card

Magnetic Stripe

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Others

Breakup by Application:

Railways and Transportation

Parking

Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2574&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group