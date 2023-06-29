Automation as a Service Market Growth, Industry Share, Development and Business Opportunity 2023-2028

How Big is the Automation as a Service Market ? :
IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automation as a Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global automation as a service market size reached US$ 6.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 26.98% during 2023-2028.
What is Automation as a Service ? :
Automation As A Service (AaaS) refers to a cloud-based service that increase efficiency and enhance overall productivity in various business operations by utilizing artificial intelligence, robotic process automation and machine learning technologies. AaaS leverages these technologies that allow it to learn from past tasks and optimize future tasks by creating a logical sequence of automated tasks that can be triggered automatically or manually. It is a extremely scalable service that automates repetitive tasks and operates on a pay-as-you-go basis. In addition to this, it also integrates seamlessly with other business systems, such as CRM, ERP, and HRMS and streamlines the routine processes. As a result, it is extensively utilized in various tasks such as data entry, inventory management, financial reporting, marketing and sales, and supply chain management.
Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being
- Automation Anywhere Inc
- Blue Prism Limited
- HCL Technologies Limited
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Kofax Inc
- Microsoft Corporation
- NICE, Pegasystems Inc
- UiPath
What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Automation as a Service Industry ? :
The global market is primarily driven by the augmenting demand for business automation in numerous end-use industries to reduce operational costs. This can be attributed to the increase in complexity of business processes along with the accelerating need for rapid time-to-market. In line with this, the rising adoption of robotic process automation (RPA) is also providing an impetus to the market. Moreover, the growing need for the protection of sensitive data to help businesses comply with strict data security regulations is resulting in heavy investments in security measures, which is also resulting in a higher product uptake.
In addition to this, the growing popularity of DevOps for automating code deployment and testing is also creating a positive market outlook. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization and digitization, an enhanced focus on cloud-based business operations, and a paradigm shift towards remote work requiring flexible and adaptable solution for businesses.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component Type:
- Solution
- Services
Breakup by Business Function:
- Information Technology
- Sales and Marketing
- Operations
- Finance
- Human Resource
- Others
Breakup by Enterprise Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Enterprises
Breakup by Vertical:
- BFSI
- Telecom and IT
- Retail and Consumer Goods
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
