 Automotive Ceramics Market Growth, Industry Demand, Size and Forecast 2023-2028

How Big is the Automotive Ceramics Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Automotive Ceramics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global automotive ceramics market size reached US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2023-2028.

What is Automotive Ceramics and Uses ? :

Automotive ceramics are a type of advanced ceramic material typically composed of oxides, carbides, nitrides, and borides, that are used in high-stress automotive applications. They are characterized by their excellent resistance towards temperature and wear and tear, good mechanical strength, and high thermal conductivity. In addition to this, they help improve engine efficiency and reduce emissions as well as provide superior stopping power and reduce brake fade under high temperatures. As a result, they are utilized in the manufacturing of various automotive parts such as engine components, brakes, and catalytic converters.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

Almatis GmbH

CeramTec GmbH

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

CoorsTek Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Elan Technology

Ibiden Co. Ltd.

International Syalons (Newcastle) Limited

Kyocera Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials

NGK Spark Plug Co. Ltd.

Noritake Co. Limited.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Automotive Ceramics Industry ? :

The global market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for lightweight and high-performance materials in automotive production. In line with this, the rising need for fuel efficiency and emission reduction in automotives due to stringent emission regulations is also resulting in a higher product uptake. Moreover, continual technological advancements in ceramic manufacturing technology, such as 3D printing technology resulting in the advent of customizable and value-added variants is providing an impetus to the market.

In addition to this, the growing adoption of automotive ceramics in the manufacturing of batteries and power electronics in electric and hybrid vehicles is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid vehicle electrification, rising focus on driver and passenger safety, rising demand for luxury sports cars and extensive research and development (R&D) activities.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Automotive Engine Parts

Automotive Exhaust Systems

Automotive Electronics

Others

Breakup by Material:

Alumina Oxide

Titanate Oxide

Zirconia Oxide

Others

Breakup by Application:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Research Automotive Ceramics Market Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Automotive Ceramics Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

