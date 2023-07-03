Automotive Heat Shield Market Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Automotive Heat Shield Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global automotive heat shield market size reached US$ 11.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 13.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during 2023-2028.

An automotive heat shield refers to metal plates designed to protect various automotive parts from overheating. It can also be produced from other metallic and non-metallic materials, such as nylon, ceramic, fiberglass, and aluminum. An automotive heat shield dissipates, reflects, and absorbs the heat generated from the vehicular engine through thermal insulation and radiative cooling. This mechanism controls the under-bonnet temperature and maintains optimal thermal comfort, thereby increasing driver comfort and engine performance. Apart from this, automotive heat shields exhibit high emissivity, good refractoriness, cost-effectiveness, and ease of installation.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-heat-shield-market/requestsample

Market Trends & Drivers:

A significant expansion in the automotive sector, along with the increasing demand for commercial and electric vehicles (EVs) is majorly driving the global automotive heat shield market growth. Additionally, rapid technological advancements, such as the incorporation of turbochargers in compression and automotive spark ignition (SI) systems, to increase engine performance are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for high mobility, lightweight, and fuel-efficient vehicles are encouraging manufacturers to use metal composites and meta-framing materials in the production of automotive heat shields, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Autoneum

Carcoustics

Dana Incorporated

DuPont de Nemours Inc

ElringKlinger AG

HAPPICH GmbH

Lydall Inc.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

NICHIAS Corporation

Talbros Automotive Components Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

Zircotec

Automotive Heat Shield Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Material, Product, Application and Vehicle Type.

Market Breakup by Material:

Metallic

Non-Metallic

Market Breakup by Product:

Single Shell

Double Shell

Sandwich Type

Market Breakup by Application:

Exhaust System

Turbocharger

Under Bonnet

Engine Compartment

Under Chassis

Others

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3476&flag=C

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us

Company Name: IMARC Group

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Toll Free Number: USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Address: 30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group