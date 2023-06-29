Automotive Hill Descent Control Market Trends, Industry Growth, Size and Forecast 2023-2028

How Big is the Automotive Hill Descent Control Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Automotive Hill Descent Control Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global automotive hill descent control market size reached 2.2 Million Units in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 3.3 Million Units by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during 2023-2028.

What is Automotive Hill Descent Control and Uses ? :

Automotive hill descent control refers to a feature that is found in numerous modern vehicles that allows the driver to descend steep inclines in a controlled manner without the need for constant braking. The technology adjusts the vehicle’s speed in accordance with the slope’s angle, utilizing the brakes and engine control to maintain a steady and safe speed. When driving in off-road terrain or up steep hills, where the gradient can be too great for a driver to regulate the speed of the car with just the brakes, this is particularly beneficial.

As the system uses the engine to slow down the vehicle rather than the brakes, it can also help to save wear and strain on the brakes. Employing controls on the dashboard, the driver can frequently change the speed of the descent, allowing them to modify the system to the terrain’s conditions.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

Continental AG

Borg Warner Inc

Hyundai Mobis, Co., Ltd

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

WABCO Holdings Inc

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Automotive Hill Descent Control Industry ? :

The growing popularity of off-road vehicles majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the rising demand for technologies that make off-road driving safer and significant growth in adventure tourism. Along with this, the escalating demand for luxury and high-performance vehicles requiring advanced safety and driving assistance systems is significantly supporting the market. In addition, the growing concern over road safety is driving the adoption of hill descent control in mainstream vehicles. With the increasing number of accidents due to driver error or environmental factors such as road surface and weather conditions, car manufacturers are introducing safety features to reduce the risk of accidents and injuries.

Thereby, it is contributing to the market. Apart from this, continuous advancements in technology and innovations in the automotive industry are positively influencing the market. Moreover, the advent of more advanced sensors and control systems to develop more sophisticated and reliable hill descent control systems is creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Sensors Wheel Sensors Torque Sensors Angle Sensors Pressure Sensors

Actuators

Electronic Control Unit

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

