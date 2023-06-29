Automotive HVAC System Market Outlook, Industry Demand and Business Opportunity 2023-2028

How Big is the Automotive HVAC System Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive HVAC System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the automotive HVAC system market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global automotive HVAC system market size reached US$ 40.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 57.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during 2023-2028.

What is Automotive HVAC System and Uses ? :

The automotive HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) system is a critical component in modern vehicles that helps regulate the temperature and humidity levels inside the cabin. It consists of several components, including a compressor, evaporator, condenser, and blower motor, that work together to provide comfortable driving conditions. The HVAC system draws in outside air and passes it through a filter to remove impurities and allergens. The HVAC system cools the air to reach the desired temperature before circling through the cabin via ducts and vents. In addition to regulating temperature, the HVAC system also plays a crucial role in maintaining air quality inside the vehicle by removing excess moisture and preventing the buildup of harmful gases such as carbon monoxide. Many modern vehicles also feature advanced HVAC systems with automatic climate control and air purification systems to enhance the driving experience further.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being,

Denso Corporation

Hanon Systems

Highly Marelli

Japan Climate Systems Corporation

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Mahle GmbH

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Sanden Corporation

Sensata Technologies Inc

Valeo

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Automotive HVAC System Industry ? :

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for passenger comfort and convenience features in vehicles. In line with this, the rising awareness of air pollution and the growing demand for HVAC systems with air purification capabilities are significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the escalating demand for electric vehicles, which require efficient HVAC systems for heating and cooling, is positively influencing the market. Apart from this, the increasing popularity of HVAC systems with anti-theft features and enhanced security measures is catalyzing the market.

Moreover, the development of HVAC systems with smart sensors and artificial intelligence capabilities is expected to offer numerous opportunities for the market. Besides, the rapid adoption of hybrid and electric HVAC systems and technological advancements in HVAC systems, including improved refrigerants and more efficient components, are strengthening the market. Additionally, the rising focus on energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions in the automotive industry and the growing demand for luxury vehicles with advanced climate control and ventilation systems are providing a boost to the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Evaporator

Compressor

Condensor

Receiver-drier

Expansion Valve

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Automatic

Manual

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

