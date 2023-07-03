Automotive HVAC System Market Trends, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028

The global automotive HVAC system market size reached US$ 40.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 57.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during 2023-2028.

Photo of imarc imarcJuly 3, 2023
0

According to a report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive HVAC System Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global automotive HVAC system market size reached US$ 40.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 57.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during 2023-2028.

An automotive heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system represents an automated mechanism that is used to sustain the internal temperatures of vehicles. It consists of condensers, evaporators, compressors, expansion valves, sensors, expansion tubes, receivers, dryers, etc. Automotive HVAC systems are commonly available in the automatic, manual, and semi-automatic variants. They are widely used for regulating the operations of heating, cooling, air conditioning, etc., while ensuring proper ventilation within the vehicle. Automotive HVAC systems also assist in controlling the air temperatures, providing good air quality, ensuring thermal comfort, inspecting the moisture content in the vehicle, etc.

Request a sample report – https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-hvac-system-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The expanding automotive industry and the growing requirement for vehicular air conditioning systems owing to extreme weather conditions across countries are primarily driving the automotive HVAC system market. In addition to this, the increasing demand for remote access control systems that help in improving the efficiency of air conditioning and decreasing fuel consumption is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of energy-efficient and eco-friendly automotive HVAC systems is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the development of advanced HVAC systems with novel features that assist in demisting windshields, defrosting windows, dehumidifying air, providing enhanced comfort to the passengers, etc., is also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the inflating demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and the launch of various government initiatives aimed at promoting energy-efficient systems are anticipated to bolster the automotive HVAC system market in the coming years.

Key Players Included in Global Automotive HVAC System Market Research Report:

  • Denso Corporation
  • Hanon Systems
  • Highly Marelli
  • Japan Climate Systems Corporation
  • Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
  • Mahle GmbH
  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
  • Sanden Corporation
  • Sensata Technologies Inc and Valeo.

Ask an Analyst : https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5374&flag=C

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

  • Evaporator
  • Compressor
  • Condensor
  • Receiver-drier
  • Expansion Valve
  • Others

Breakup by Technology:

  • Automatic
  • Manual

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Car
  • Commercial Vehicle
  • Electric Vehicle

Breakup by Region:

  • North America (United States, Canada)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
  • Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
  • Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Automotive HVAC System Market Research Report:

  • Preface
  • Scope and Methodology
  • Executive Summary
  • Introduction
  • Global Automotive HVAC System Market
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Value Chain Analysis
  • Price Analysis
  • Competitive Landscape

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Photo of imarc imarcJuly 3, 2023
0
Photo of imarc

imarc

Related Articles

Flavored Coffee Market Research Report 2023-2031 Market Quality & Quantity Analysis

June 25, 2023

Management Software for Association Market Research Report 2023-2031 Market COVID 19 Impacted In-Depth Analysis

June 25, 2023
Photo of Automotive Silicone Market set to garner higher revenue globally- Adroit Market Research

Automotive Silicone Market set to garner higher revenue globally- Adroit Market Research

June 27, 2023

Supercapacitor Market Research Report 2023-2031 Latest Trend

June 25, 2023
Back to top button