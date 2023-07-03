Automotive HVAC System Market Trends, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028

According to a report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive HVAC System Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global automotive HVAC system market size reached US$ 40.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 57.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during 2023-2028.

An automotive heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system represents an automated mechanism that is used to sustain the internal temperatures of vehicles. It consists of condensers, evaporators, compressors, expansion valves, sensors, expansion tubes, receivers, dryers, etc. Automotive HVAC systems are commonly available in the automatic, manual, and semi-automatic variants. They are widely used for regulating the operations of heating, cooling, air conditioning, etc., while ensuring proper ventilation within the vehicle. Automotive HVAC systems also assist in controlling the air temperatures, providing good air quality, ensuring thermal comfort, inspecting the moisture content in the vehicle, etc.

Market Trends:

The expanding automotive industry and the growing requirement for vehicular air conditioning systems owing to extreme weather conditions across countries are primarily driving the automotive HVAC system market. In addition to this, the increasing demand for remote access control systems that help in improving the efficiency of air conditioning and decreasing fuel consumption is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of energy-efficient and eco-friendly automotive HVAC systems is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the development of advanced HVAC systems with novel features that assist in demisting windshields, defrosting windows, dehumidifying air, providing enhanced comfort to the passengers, etc., is also positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the inflating demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and the launch of various government initiatives aimed at promoting energy-efficient systems are anticipated to bolster the automotive HVAC system market in the coming years.

Key Players Included in Global Automotive HVAC System Market Research Report:

Denso Corporation

Hanon Systems

Highly Marelli

Japan Climate Systems Corporation

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Mahle GmbH

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Sanden Corporation

Sensata Technologies Inc and Valeo.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Evaporator

Compressor

Condensor

Receiver-drier

Expansion Valve

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Automatic

Manual

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

TOC for the Automotive HVAC System Market Research Report:

Preface

Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

Introduction

Global Automotive HVAC System Market

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Price Analysis

Competitive Landscape

