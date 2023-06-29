Automotive Piston Market Growth 2023, Industry Trends, Demand and Analysis Report By 2028

The recent report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Piston Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global automotive piston market size reached US$ 4.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% during 2023-2028.

Automotive Piston Market Overview:

An automotive piston is a component of an internal combustion engine (ICE) that plays a vital role in converting the energy generated from fuel combustion into mechanical power. It comprises the piston head, piston pin bore, piston pin, skirt, ring grooves, and ring lands. It also consists of two piston rings, which transfer heat away from the hot piston into the cooled cylinder wall or block of the engine. It is an elongated metal piece that moves up and down within the cylinders of the engine and is commercially available as flat top, dome, and dish pistons. It is manufactured from cast iron, cast aluminum, forged aluminum, cast steel, and forged steel. It helps to transfer the force generated by the expanding gases during the combustion process to the crankshaft.

Global Automotive Piston Market Trends:

At present, the increasing demand for automotive pistons as it maintains the efficiency and longevity of an automotive engine represents one of the crucial factors impelling the market growth. Besides this, the rising advancements in the quality and design of automobiles for optimizing weight, reducing friction, and enhancing durability are contributing to the growth of the market.

In addition, the growing purchase of personal cars to avoid public transportation and travel comfortably is offering a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing implementation of stringent emission regulations by governing agencies of various countries to minimize the impact of air pollution is supporting the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising demand for lightweight automotive parts to enhance fuel efficiency in cars is bolstering the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Automotive Piston Manufacturing Brands Worldwide:

MAHLE GmbH

Aisin-Seiki Co. Ltd.

KSPG AG

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Federal-Mogul

India Pistons Limited

Arias Piston

Capricorn Automotive

Ross Racing Piston

Shriram Pistons and Rings

Breakup by Material:

Aluminum

Steel

Breakup by Vehicle:

passenger cars

light commercial vehicles (LCVs)

heavy commercial vehicles (HCVs)

Breakup by piston coating:

Thermal barrier

Dry film lubricant

Oil shedding

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other

