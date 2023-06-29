Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Share, Size, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global automotive remote diagnostics market size reached US$ 11.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 29.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% during 2023-2028.

Automotive remote diagnostics is a system in automobiles that facilitates the monitoring of vehicles through a wireless network. It records and analyzes data related to the efficiency of a vehicle using 3G, 4G, or Wi-Fi-based connectivity. This data is then examined by computer software to provide useful information about vehicular performance in real-time, prevent failures, reduce service time, etc. As a result, automotive remote diagnostics is extensively employed in passenger and commercial vehicles for vehicle location tracking, roadside assistance, operation monitoring, etc.

The expanding automotive industry across the globe is one of the key factors driving the automotive remote diagnostics market. Moreover, the increasing emphasis on enhancing vehicular performance by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) is further catalyzing market growth. Besides this, the rising popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles (E/HVs), which often have pre-installed advanced automotive software and features that enable users to interact with the connected car ecosystems, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the integration of these solutions with the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and telematics is also augmenting the global market. Aside from that, the rising demand for luxury and sports vehicles is expected to drive the automotive remote diagnostics market during the forecasted period.

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type, connectivity, vehicle type and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

Diagnostic Equipment

Software

Breakup by Connectivity:

3G

4G LTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Application:

Automatic Crash Notification

Vehicle Tracking

Vehicle Health Alert

Roadside Assistance

Breakup by Region:

North America:( United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Aptiv PLC (BorgWarner Inc.)

AVL DiTEST GmbH (List Capital & Consulting GmbH)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (KKR & Co. Inc.)

Mercedes-Benz AG (Daimler AG)

OnStar Corporation (General Motors Company)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung Gmbh)

Snap-On Incorporated

Softing AG

Tech Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Group)

Vector Informatik GmbH

