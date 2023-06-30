Automotive Sensors Market 2023: Share, Size, Leading Companies, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Automotive Sensors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global automotive sensors market size reached US$ 23.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 46.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.10% during 2023-2028.

Automotive sensors represent intelligent detectors used to process the oil pressure, temperature, emission, and coolant levels. They comprise gas, speed, pressure, temperature, and magnetic sensors. Automotive sensors can be managed by a computer and can estimate the air density in the engine. They are utilized to monitor the rotating speed of the crankshaft for controlling engine timing and fuel injection. Automotive sensors aid in scanning the content of exhaust gases for the balance of oxygen to specify emission controls and fuel metering strategy. They provide the smooth burning of fuel to avoid damage to head gaskets, rings, and rod bearings in vehicles. In addition, automotive sensors control various operations, such as turning on or off the retard, spark advance, canister purge, early fuel evaporation (EFE) system, and the flow of exhaust gas recirculation (EGR).

Download free sample brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/automotive-sensors-market/requestsample

Automotive Sensors Market Trends:

The escalating demand for these detectors to provide information on several parameters while ensuring comfort, safety, and security is among the primary factors driving the automotive sensors market. Besides this, the rising number of vehicles equipped with these devices, owing to the high consumer preference for convenience and fuel efficiency, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the integration of automotive sensors in self-driving cars, as more intelligent data processing instruments are required to make autonomous decisions, is also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing popularity of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings, and automated parking, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the elevating requirement for these detectors for blind-spot monitoring and close vehicle sensing and the extensive usage of the anti-lock braking system (ABS) to adapt to the road terrain and control tire locking and vehicle skidding during high-speed brakes are anticipated to propel the automotive sensors market over the forecasted period.

Automotive Sensors Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the automotive sensors market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (Sanken Electric Co. Ltd.)

Analog Devices Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

Continental AG

CTS Corporation

DENSO Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Littelfuse Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Sensata Technologies Inc.

TE Connectivity

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the automotive sensors market on the basis of type, vehicle type, application, sales channel and region.

Breakup by Type:

Level/Position Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Speed Sensors

Gas Sensors

Magnetic Sensors

Others

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Application:

Powertrain

Chassis

Vehicle Body Electronics

Safety and Security

Telematics

Others

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)

Middle East and Africa ( Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=6916&flag=C

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/

Browse More Related Reports: