Automotive Slipper Clutch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size & Growth 2023-2028

The latest research study “Automotive Slipper Clutch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global automotive slipper clutch market.

The global automotive slipper clutch market size reached US$ 832 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,160 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2023-2028.

An automotive slipper clutch, alternatively referred to as a torque limiter, is custom-built for disengaging the clutch while decelerating the speed of vehicles. It is available in numerous types, including entry level (below 400cc), mid-size (400cc-699cc), full-size (700cc-1000cc), performance (above 1000cc), etc. Automotive slipper clutch variants are integrated with an anti-lock braking system (ABS) and a freewheel mechanism, which helps in minimizing engine braking, reducing overall momentum, preventing sudden forces from damaging the transmission, and improving transmission longevity. They absorb shock and vibration, eliminates rear-wheel lock-up, and enhances the performance of vehicles. Consequently, automotive slipper clutch models find widespread application across several sectors, including OEM and automobiles.

The expanding global population and the increasing sales of premium cars and performance-oriented motorcycles are primarily driving the automotive slipper clutch market. Besides this, the growing production of racing prototype bikes is further augmenting the market growth. In line with this, the elevating focus among the key manufacturers towards enhancing the engine performance of the vehicles is also positively influencing the product demand. Furthermore, the emerging trend of dual-clutch and high-displacement motorbikes is acting as a significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the inflating investments in research and development (R&D) activities undertaken by leading industry players and the launch of advanced Anti-Reverse Torque (A-RT) slipper clutch technology are expected to stimulate the automotive slipper clutch market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

EXEDY Corporation, F.C.C. Co. Ltd., Hinson Racing, Hyper Racer, Ricardo Plc, Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, Sigma Performance Limited, STM ITALY srl, SURFLEX srl and Yoyodyne L.L.C.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, vehicle type and application.

Breakup by Type:

Entry Level (below 400cc)

Mid-Size (400cc-699cc)

Full-Size (700cc-1000cc)

Performance (above 1000cc)

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Breakup by Application:

OEM

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

