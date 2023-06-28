Automotive Start-Stop System Market 2023: Size, Share, Industry Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Automotive Start-Stop System: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global automotive start-stop system market size reached US$ 67.64 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 98.36 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.12% during 2023-2028.

What is Automotive Start-Stop System?

An automotive start-stop system represents a feature that automatically turns off the engine when the vehicle is stationary and then restarts it when needed. It comprises a battery, control module, sensors, transmission system, and starter motor. Automotive start-stop system uses detectors to detect when the automobile is standing or in motion. It aids in reducing fuel consumption by turning off the engine when the vehicle is idling, minimizing emissions of harmful pollutants, including carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides, enhancing overall efficiency, and providing a comfortable driving experience. Consequently, this technique is widely used in motorcycles, passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial automobiles.

Automotive Start-Stop System Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of this process assists in turning off the engine when the vehicle is idling, such as when stopped at a traffic light or in slow-moving, reducing emissions by preventing the engine from burning fuel unnecessarily is among the key factors driving the automotive start-stop system market. Moreover, the increasing health consciousness and the rising concerns regarding minimizing air pollution are also stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for this technique in automobiles to enhance fuel efficiency and cost-effectiveness and reduce fuel consumption is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the introduction of advanced and user-friendly automotive start-stop systems that is more reliable, efficient, and user-friendly is further propelling the global market. Apart from this, the integration of modern control algorithms that monitor numerous vehicle parameters to facilitate engine activation and deactivation is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the increasing consumer spending capacity and the launch of government initiatives to control greenhouse gas emissions are anticipated to fuel the automotive start-stop system market over the forecasted period.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hitachi Astemo Ltd. (Hitachi Ltd.)

Maxwell Technologies Inc. (UCAP Power Inc.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH)

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Valeo

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:

Engine Control Unit

12V DC Converter

Battery

Neutral Position Sensor

Wheel Speed Sensor

Crankshaft Sensor

Alternator

Breakup by Fuel Type:

Gasoline

Diesel

CNG

Electric

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Motorcycles

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, South Africa, Others)

