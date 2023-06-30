B2B Payments Market Report, Trends Opportunities, Analysis & Global Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “B2B Payments Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global B2B payments market size reached US$ 1,025.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,682.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during 2023-2028.

Business-to-business (B2B) payments refer to financial exchanges between a buyer and supplier for goods or services. It is conducted through secure payment portals, which can be a one-time occurrence or follow a recurring pattern, as determined by agreement between the businesses. It also offers various options for expedited payments, encourages improved cash flow and quicker expansion, and minimizes disagreement between merchants. As a result, B2B payments are widely adopted in information and technology (IT), metals and mining, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), energy and utilities, and telecommunications sectors.

B2B Payments Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the rising export and import of goods and services across the globe. In addition, the increasing use of credit cards, wire transfers, paper checks, cash, digital payment platforms, cash, and automated clearing house (ACH) payments are contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, various technological advancements are allowing safe and trusted corporate transactions resulting in the expansion of numerous small and medium-sized (SME) industries, representing another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the surging sales of smartphones and increasing internet penetration are also providing a positive thrust to market growth. Along with this, the widespread adoption of automation in B2B payment systems to connect with suppliers, wholesalers, and retailers is offering lucrative growth opportunities for industry players.

Furthermore, extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to improve payment options and offer comprehensive B2B payment solutions are creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.

Global B2B Payments Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:



American Express Company, Bank of America Corporation, Capital One, Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mastercard Inc., Payoneer Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Paystand Inc., Stripe Inc., Visa Inc. and Wise Payments Limited.



Breakup by Payment Type:

Domestic Payments

Cross-Border Payments

Breakup by Payment Mode:

Traditional

Digital

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Metals and Mining

Energy and Utilities

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



