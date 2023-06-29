Baby Cribs and Cots Market Trends 2023, Industry Growth Overview, Forecast Report By 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Baby Cribs and Cots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global baby cribs and cots market size reached US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2023-2028.

Baby Cribs and Cots Market Overview:

Baby cribs and cots are specialized furniture items designed to provide a secure and comfortable sleeping environment for infants and young children. They are manufactured of sturdy materials such as wood or metal and feature high sides to prevent the baby from falling out. They are available with adjustable mattress heights to accommodate the growth and developmental stages of the child, along with drop-side mechanisms. They adhere to stringent safety standards to ensure that infants are protected from hazards. They also offer firm and supportive mattresses to promote proper spinal alignment, along with adjustable mattress heights and teething rails.

Global Baby Cribs and Cots Market Trends:

At present, the increasing demand for baby cribs and cots, as they are convenient, safe, and available in a wide range of sizes, represents one of the crucial factors impelling the market growth. Besides this, the rising purchases of baby cribs and cots integrated with hanging toys, music systems, and lights for creating comfortable sleeping arrangements for newborns are contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the growing demand for compact and multi-functional baby cribs and cots that can fit into limited spaces is offering a favorable market outlook.

Apart from this, the increasing availability of baby cribs and cots manufactured from safe, non-toxic, and sustainable materials is supporting the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising popularity of baby cribs and cots with integrated storage solutions to store toys, diapers, and other baby products is strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing number of e-commerce platforms or online businesses selling baby cribs and cots and offering product customizations is bolstering the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Artsana S.p.A.

Babybjörn AB (Lillemor Design AB)

Delta Children’s Products Corp.

Dream On Me Inc.

East Coast Nursery Ltd.

Goodbaby International Holdings Limited

Kolcraft Enterprises Inc.

Natart Juvénile Inc.

Silver Cross (Fosun International Ltd.)

Stork Craft Manufacturing Inc.

Breakup by Product Type:

Convertible

Multi-Purpose

Standard

Portable

Breakup by Design Type:

Traditional

Contemporary

Modern

Others

Breakup by Material:

Plastic

Metal

Wood

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

