Barium Chloride Prices, Trends Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Barium Chloride or Barium Muriate/ Barium dichloride (BaCl₂) is a white inorganic salt which is made up of chloride anions (Cl–) and barium cations (Ba2+). Upon burning, the chemical emits a slightly yellow-green flame.

Request for Real-Time Barium Chloride Prices: https://procurementresource.com/resource-center/barium-chloride-price-trends/pricerequest

It is water-soluble and hygroscopic. Its respective melting and boiling points are 962 °C and 1,560 °C. By nature, it is extremely poisonous and toxic.

Key Details About the Barium Chloride Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Barium Chloride price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Barium Chloride Price chart, including India Barium Chloride price, USA Barium Chloride price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Barium Chloride Price Trend:

The industry demand for Barium Chloride is mainly driven by its wide usage in producing barium salts that have further employment in products such as white paints (for external use). In manufacturing applications, it can be used to make rubber, PVC stabilizers, pigments, oil lubricants, papermaking, barium chromate, different barium salts and barium fluoride, which furthers the market application. In addition, it finds application in chlorine-alkali industries. Furthermore, it is extensively employed in processes such as steel hardening, crude oil refining, and the purification of brine (saline) solution in caustic chlorine plants, as well as the purifying heat treatment salts. Also, it has been used for sulfate ions, which are used as a test to deliver fireworks with a bright green colour.

Key Players:

Solvay S.A

Nippon Chemical Industrial

American Elements

Chemical Products Corporation

Chaitanya Chemical

Finoric LLC

Related Post:

News & Recent Development

6, March 2023- Producers of Barium Chloride in India will be hit with Countervailing taxes of around 23.57% on barium chloride as decided by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Jolie Alexa

Email: sales@procurementresource.com

Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA