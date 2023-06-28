Battery Charger Market 2023, Industry Overview Report and Forecast By 2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Battery Charger Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” The global battery charger market size reached US$ 24.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2023-2028.

Battery Charger Industry Outlook:

A battery charger is a device used to replenish energy or charge rechargeable batteries. It consists of several components, such as a transformer, diode, fuse, voltage regulator, variable resistors, wires, and input and out cables. It is widely used for powering a wide range of portable electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and electric vehicles. The battery charger can charge various batteries, such as lead acid, nickel-cadmium, lithium-ion, and nickel-metal hydride. They are available in various types and sizes, depending on the type of battery. Battery chargers offer convenience, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability by allowing to recharge and reuse batteries, ensuring reliable power for devices, and incorporating safety features to protect both batteries and users.

Global Battery Charger Industry Demand:

The rising popularity and demand for smartphones, tablets, laptops, digital cameras, and other portable electronic devices are key factors propelling the market growth. In line with this, significant growth in the electronics industry is further supporting the market growth.

Moreover, the widespread product application in the automotive industry to charge batteries in electric cars, scooters, bicycles, and hybrid vehicles is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, various technological advancements in battery technology, such as the development of high-capacity lithium-ion batteries that are designed to meet specific charging requirements, are providing a considerable boost to the market growth.

Furthermore, the implementation of various government incentives and regulations promoting the use of electric vehicles (EVs), renewable energy, and energy efficiency are positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including the introduction of advanced charging solutions, the rapid proliferation of smartphones, and easy product availability across e-commerce platforms, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Top Battery Charger Brands Worldwide:

Accutronics Limited

Analytic Systems Ware Ltd.

Anoma Corporation

Associated Equipment Corporation

Energizer Holdings Inc.

Exide Technologies

Ferro Magnetics Corporation

FRIWO AG

HindlePower, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation of North America

Phihong USA Corporation

Powerbase Industrial (HK) Ltd.

Saft S.A.

Salcomp Plc

Schumacher Electric Corporation

Scud (Fujian) Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shun Shing Standard Corporation Development Ltd.

Spectrum Brands Inc.

Uniross Batteries S.A.S

Yuasa Battery Inc.

Breakup by Application:

Smartphones

Laptops

Electric Vehicles

Tablets

Digital Cameras

Feature Phones

Others

Breakup by Category:

OEM

Replacement

Breakup by Product Type:

Wired

Wireless

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

