Betaine Price Trends Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Betaine is a naturally occurring substance that is found in the human body. It is basically trimethyl glycine, which is involved in many internal functions. Its involvement is notable in the homocysteine metabolism in the human body. It is also found in various food materials for both plant and animal-based categories, e.g., Spinach, Shellfish, Wheat, and more.

The compound is obtained from the liquid chromatographic separation method using Sugarbeet for industrial purposes. Sugarbeet is its main source; thus, has a direct impact on the market price of it.

The key importers of Trimethyl Glycine or Betaine are India, the United States, and Vietnam, marked in the same order. The Key exporters include countries, namely China United States, and South Korea.

Key Details About the Betaine Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Betaine price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Betaine Price chart, including India Betaine price, USA Betaine price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Betaine Price Trend:

Betaine has abundant scope in market usage. The compound is involved in various industries, including pharmaceuticals and Food and Beverages. It is involved in heart treatments and curing Liver disorders. Its industrial applications can also be seen in manufacturing animal feeds, medicines, reagents, etc.

Moreover, Betaine is primarily used in manufacturing cosmetics and personal care products. Its properties, such as saturation and retention, providing no irritation, prove it to be an apt ingredient to be included in manufacturing soaps and body wash products. Additionally, it is used as an emulsifier or surfactant in various personal care products, including moisturizers, Shampoos, and much more.

Key Players:

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

BASF SE

Solvay S.A

Stepan Company

Kao Corporation

