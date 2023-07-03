Biodiesel Market Size, Trends, Growth Factors and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Biodiesel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global biodiesel market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How Big is the Biodiesel Market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 42.6 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 54.9 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 4.2% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is Biodiesel?

Biodiesel is a renewable and environmentally friendly fuel that is derived from natural sources, such as vegetable oils, animal fats, and used cooking oil. It is produced through a process called transesterification, which involves reacting these feedstocks with alcohol in the presence of a catalyst. It is a biodegradable and non-toxic alternative to conventional fossil fuels. It also has a higher cetane number than regular diesel, which makes it burn more efficiently while emitting fewer pollutants. Consequently, biodiesel finds extensive application in various industries, such as transportation, agriculture, and power generation.

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Biodiesel Market?

The rising environmental consciousness represents one of the key factors influencing biodiesel market growth. In line with this, an enhanced focus of governments of various countries on sustainable development is driving the market growth. The market is also driven by the availability of abundant feedstocks, such as soybean oil, rapeseed oil, and used cooking oil. In addition to this, the rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of using biodiesel and favorable tax policies and subsidies for biodiesel production and use are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the growing concerns over climate change, along with the need to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, are creating a positive outlook for the market further across the globe.

Who are the Key Players Operating in the Biodiesel Industry?

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players:

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Wilmar International Limited

Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Bunge Limited

Neste Corporation

Louis Dreyfus Company

BIOX Corporation

Münzer Bioindustrie GmbH

Diester Industrie

BTG International Ltd

DuPont

POET

VERBIO

China Clean Energy Inc.

CropEnergies AG

INEOS

What is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has categorized the market based on feedstock, application, type, production technology and region.

Breakup by Feedstock:

Vegetable Oils

Animal Fats

Others

Based on Application:

Fuel

Power Generation

Others

Analysed by Type:

B100

B20

B10

B5

Breakup by Production Technology:

Conventional Alcohol Trans-esterification

Pyrolysis

Hydro Heating

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

