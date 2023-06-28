Biodiesel Prices, Trends, Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Biodiesel, or B100, is a pure, unblended version of liquid fuel that is biodegradable and renewable. It is locally made via a chemical process that takes natural oils and fats of animal fats, vegetable oils, and recycled restaurant grease and turns them into fatty acid methyl esters (FAME). Compared to standard petroleum and diesel, it is used as a clean-burning replacement.

Its respective boiling and flash points are 315-350 °C and 100-170 °C. Other benefits of the fuel include its high energy security as a fuel in automobiles, better quality of air, and safety. It has a colour range from dark brown to golden.

The Biodiesel industry will be driven mainly by the increasing demand for a replacement fuel for petroleum diesel. As there is a global shift towards more sustainable fuel in the industry, its demand is rapidly rising. In addition, the fuel is used in automobiles that are already on the market, and it doesn’t even require any infrastructural changes or new production land, which further boosts its usage. Also, other key advantages that are linked to the fuel include lower greenhouse gases, lesser particulate matter, smog, and hydrocarbon emissions, which in turn lead to further market development.

Diester Industries

Neste Oil

ADM

Infinita Renovables

Biopetrol

Cargill

Ital Green Oil

18 June, 2023- In South Florida, a company is using grease derived from frying foods in restaurants in Miami and recycling it to produce biodiesel fuel in an effort to fight climate change.

