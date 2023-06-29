Bioenergy Market Size to Reach 228.1 GW by 2028

Industry Overview of Bioenergy Market

Bioenergy refers to energy derived from organic matter, such as plants, crop residues, wood, and agricultural and municipal waste. It is a renewable energy source that utilizes biomass to produce heat, electricity, and biofuels. Bioenergy can be obtained through various processes, including combustion, gasification, anaerobic digestion, and biochemical conversion. In the context of bioenergy production, biomass undergoes conversion processes that release stored energy in the form of heat or electricity. Biomass can be burned directly to generate heat or used as fuel in power plants to produce electricity. Gasification involves heating biomass in the absence of oxygen, resulting in the production of a gaseous fuel called syngas, which can be utilized for heat or electricity generation. Anaerobic digestion breaks down organic materials in an oxygen-free environment, producing biogas that can be used for heat, electricity, or even as a transportation fuel. Biochemical conversion employs microorganisms or enzymes to convert biomass into biofuels like ethanol or biodiesel.

How Big Is the Bioenergy Market?

The global bioenergy market size reached 144.4 GW in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 228.1 GW by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.75% during 2023-2028.

Global Industry Trends and Drivers:

The bioenergy market is witnessing significant trends and drivers that are shaping its growth and development. Firstly, there is a growing focus on renewable energy sources and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Bioenergy, being a renewable energy derived from biomass, aligns with these goals and is thus experiencing increased demand. Additionally, the volatility of fossil fuel prices and concerns regarding energy security are driving the exploration of alternative energy sources. Bioenergy offers a stable and reliable energy supply, as biomass can be sustainably cultivated and harvested. Furthermore, supportive government policies and incentives promoting renewable energy and biofuels are stimulating market growth. Many countries have implemented renewable energy targets, feed-in tariffs, and tax incentives to encourage the adoption of bioenergy technologies. These policy frameworks create a favorable investment environment and drive the expansion of the bioenergy market. Moreover, advancements in bioenergy technologies and biomass conversion processes are improving efficiency and reducing costs. Research and development efforts are focused on enhancing the energy content and sustainability of biomass feedstocks, optimizing conversion processes, and exploring new biomass sources.

What Is Included in Market Segmentation?

The report has been segmented the market into following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

Solid Biomass

Liquid Biofuel

Biogas

Others

Breakup by Feedstock:

Agricultural Waste

Wood Waste

Solid Waste

Others

Breakup by Application:

Power Generation

Heat Generation

Transportation

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry key players listed below:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Bunge limited, EnviTec Biogas AG, Fortum Oyj, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MVV Energie AG, Ørsted A/S, Pacific BioEnergy and POET LLC.

