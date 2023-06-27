Bioinformatics Market Trends, Share by Companies, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Bioinformatics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, The global bioinformatics market size reached US$ 10.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during 2023-2028.

Bioinformatics stands for an interdisciplinary field of science that integrates software tools and methodologies for storing, retrieving, and analyzing biological data. It also helps in studying genomic data and biological networks using the principles of biology, mathematics, statistics, and information technology (IT). This scientific field is extensively used in manufacturing molecular medicines, drug development, gene therapy, and forensic analysis of microbes.

Bioinformatics Market Trends:

Rapid advancements in the biotechnology sector, along with the rising demand for nucleic acid and protein sequencing for proteomics and drug discovery, have catalyzed the market for bioinformatics. Additionally, the increasing deployment of software tools for data accumulation and determination of molecular mechanisms has led to the development of efficient diagnostic tests and treatment methods. Moreover, bioinformatics is also adopted in the agriculture industry to develop efficient methodologies for improving crop productivity. Additionally, several technological advancements in the healthcare sector have led to the inception of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data technology, thereby propelling the market growth. The rising investments in R&D activities, along with the increasing preferences for personalized medicines, are anticipated to bolster the bioinformatics market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players.

ABM Industries

Agilent Technologies

Biomax Informatics

Data4Cure Inc.

Dnaster Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Life Technologies

PerkinElmer Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Quest Diagnostics

Sophia Genetics SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corp

WuXi Nextcode Genomics

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on product and service, application and end-use sector.

Breakup by Product and Service:

Knowledge Management Tools Generalized Knowledge Management Tools Specialized Knowledge Management Tools

Bioinformatics Platforms Surgical Simulation Platforms Sequence Analysis, Alignment and Manipulation Platforms Structural and Functional Analysis Platforms Others

Bioinformatics Services Data Analysis Services Database Management Services Others



Breakup by Application:

Genomics

Chemoinformatics and Drug Design

Proteomics

Transcriptomics

Metabolomics

Others

Breakup by End-Use Sector:

Medical Biotechnology

Academics

Animal Biotechnology

Agricultural Biotechnology

Environmental Biotechnology

Forensic Biotechnology

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

