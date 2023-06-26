Biological Safety Cabinet Market 2023 | Trends, Growth, Share, Size & Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Biological Safety Cabinet Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global biological safety cabinet market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

What Are The Growth Prospects Of The Biological Safety Cabinet Industry?

According to the report, The global biological safety cabinet market size reached US$ 222.6 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 343.6 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2023-2028.

What is Biological Safety Cabinet?

A biological safety cabinet (BSC), or microbiological safety cabinet, is an enclosed, ventilated laboratory workspace designed to protect the surrounding environment and personnel from pathogenic microorganisms. It comprises high-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filtration systems that decontaminate the air flowing out of the cabinet. Depending on the level of product protection, biosafety cabinets are classified into I, II and III classes. Amongst these, class I and II cabinets are primarily used for the safe manipulation of moderate- and high-risk microorganisms. On the other hand, class III BSCs are ideal for working with hazardous agents with biosafety levels 3 and 4. These workspaces can be customized according to the user preference to obtain optimum control over quality and minimize contamination risks.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Biological Safety Cabinet industry?

The BSC market growth is majorly being driven by the increasing risks of communicable diseases and the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the globe. Additionally, significant expansion in the biotechnology and life sciences sectors is further propelling the market growth. Besides this, the rising expenditure in the improvement of healthcare infrastructure and numerous investments in research and development (RD) by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, diagnostic labs and pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly utilizing BSCs to maintain the microbiological quality of drugs, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor for the market. Furthermore, the introduction of advanced product variants with improved construction, airflow pattern, velocities and exhaust systems is creating a positive outlook for the market.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

Class I

Class II Class II Type A Class II Type B

Class III

Breakup by End User:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic and Testing Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutions

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Air Science

Berner International

BIOBASE

Esco Micro Pte Ltd.

EUROCLONE SPA (AddLife Development AB)

Germfree Laboratories

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

Labconco

NuAire (Polypipe)

The Baker Company, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

