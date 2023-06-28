Biopharmaceutical Market Overview, Size, Industry Share, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

According to IMARC Group latest report titled “Biopharmaceutical Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on biopharmaceutical market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global biopharmaceutical market size reached US$ 273.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 480.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during 2023-2028.

What are biopharmaceutical?

Biopharmaceuticals are a type of pharmaceutical drug that is created using living cells and are used to treat a wide variety of diseases. It is generally utilized to treat chronic and complex diseases, such as cancer, HIV/AIDS, Alzheimer’s, and autoimmune diseases. It is also used in the development of numerous types of vaccines, gene therapy, and regenerative medicine. It is produced by manipulating and exploiting the natural biological processes of living organisms. This involves the use of recombinant DNA technology, which is the process of combining genetic material from two different species to create a new organism. By doing this, scientists modify existing proteins or create new ones that allow them to create biopharmaceuticals with specific properties or effects.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the biopharmaceutical industry?

The escalating demand for improved treatments majorly drives the global market. This can be supported by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases due to excessive consumption of tobacco and alcohol, inadequate nutrition, and lack of physical activity. Along with this, the growing adoption of biopharmaceuticals, such as immunosera, hormones, cytokines, enzymes, and monoclonal antibodies, to treat rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and cardiovascular diseases is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition, the rising utilization of cell and gene-based biopharmaceuticals to treat conditions without a cure is significantly supporting the demand. This is encouraging biopharmaceutical companies to develop more effective, safer, and faster-acting biopharmaceutical drugs, which are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the continuous advancements in biopharmaceuticals develop personalized treatments tailored to each patient’s specific needs while improving the effectiveness of treatments and reducing the risk of adverse side effects, creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc

Biogen Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A

Biopharmaceutical Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on regions, indication and class.

Breakup by Indication:

Autoimmune diseases

Oncology

Metabolic disorders

Others

Breakup by Class:

Recombinant Proteins

Monoclonal Antibodies

Purified Proteins

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

