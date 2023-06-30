Blister Packaging Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Blister Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global blister packaging market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global blister packaging market size reached US$ 24.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.65% during 2023-2028.

Blister packaging refers to a pre-formed pack of plastic generally used for packing small consumer goods, medical devices, and pharmaceutical drugs. It comprises a thermoformed plastic and a paper aluminum foil at its hind back that protects the product from heat, ultraviolet rays (UV), humidity, and contamination from foreign particles. It eliminates the need for cartons, thereby minimizing the cost and enabling easy product handling and transportation. It provides an oxygen and high-moisture barrier that aids in increasing product shelf life. As a result, it is widely used for packaging hardware, small batteries, toys, contact lenses, stationery products and electrical items.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising demand for convenient packaging solutions is driving the global market. Moreover, continuous product innovations, such as child-resistant packaging structure and incorporation of recyclable packaging material in blister packaging solutions, are providing a thrust to the market. Apart from this, the rising demand for unit dose packaging, over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, and monitored dosage devices for improving patient compliance is propelling the demand for blister packaging across the globe. Besides, the introduction of sustainable blister packaging solutions due to an enhanced focus on sustainable development among the masses is creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, including rapid industrialization and increasing expenditure for improving the overall healthcare infrastructure, are also positively influencing the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amcor Limited

Bemis Company, Inc.

The DOW Chemical Company

Westrock Company

Sonoco Products Company

Constantia Flexibles GmbH

E.I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Tekni-Plex, Inc.

Display Pack, Inc.

Pharma Packaging Solutions

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Carded

Clamshell

Breakup by Raw Material:

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Aclar

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC)

Polypropylene (PP)

Breakup by Technology:

Thermoforming

Cold Forming

Breakup by End-Use:

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Industrial Goods

Food

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook ( 2023-2028 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

