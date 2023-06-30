Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Size, Growth Prediction Insights Trends & Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “Blood Plasma Derivatives Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global blood plasma derivatives market size reached US$ 43.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 61.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

Blood plasma derivatives are concentrated fractions of plasma proteins that are obtained from human donors and separated using fractionation processes. They contain different proteins, including antibodies, clotting factors, and albumin, and are used to create a variety of therapeutic products. They are also employed to treat rare diseases and conditions that have no other effective treatment options. They are also utilized to prevent infections, improve quality of life and boost the immune system in patients with immunodeficiency disorders.

Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of medical disorders, and rising awareness about rare diseases among people are among the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the burgeoning healthcare sector and the development of new and improved blood plasma derivatives with better efficacy and safety profiles are fueling the market growth.

Apart from this, the growing support in the development and commercialization of blood plasma derivatives is creating a favorable market outlook. Additionally, sedentary lifestyles, low immunity levels, and increasing infections are propelling the demand for blood plasma derivatives for treatments, which is contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, the development of advanced preservation methods and significant investments in research and development (R&D) activities for developing therapeutic and preventive agents are stimulating the growth of the market worldwide.

Global Blood Plasma Derivatives Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Baxter International Inc., Bayer AG, CSL Limited, Fusion Health Care Pvt. Ltd., Grifols S.A., Kedrion S.p.A., LFB S.A., Octapharma AG, Sanofi S.A. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Breakup by Type:

Breakup by Type:

Albumin

Factor VIII

Factor IX

Immunoglobulin

Hyperimmune Globulin

Others

Breakup by Application:

Hemophilia

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Immunodeficiency Diseases

Von Willebrand’s Disease

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

