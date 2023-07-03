Blow Molded Plastics Market Share, Trends Analysis, Growth and Forecast 2023-2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Blow Molded Plastics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global blow molded plastics market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights
How Big is the Blow Molded Plastics Market?
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Growth rate (2023 to 2028)
|CAGR of 3.3%
|Base Year of the Analysis
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2023-2028
What is Blow Molded Plastics?
Blow molded plastics are a type of manufacturing process used to create hollow plastic parts, such as bottles, containers, and other packaging materials. This process involves melting plastic resin and then blowing air into the molten material to create a hollow form or shape. The plastic material is then cooled and solidified to create a final product. Blow molding is a cost-effective method for producing large quantities of plastic parts with high precision and consistency. It is widely used in industries, such as food and beverage (F&B) and pharmaceuticals and in consumer goods for packaging and storage purposes. Blow molded plastics are lightweight, durable, and can be produced in a variety of colors and shapes, making them a versatile and popular choice for various applications.
What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Blow Molded Plastics Industry?
The increasing demand for lightweight and durable packaging solutions across various industries, such as food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals, represents a key factor driving the market growth across the globe. In line with this, the increasing demand for blow molded plastic products in the automotive industry for manufacturing components, such as fuel tanks, air ducts, and bumpers, is contributing to the growth of the market. In addition to this, the rising popularity of blow molded plastic products in the construction industry for manufacturing water tanks, drainage pipes, and other construction materials is driving the market growth. The market is also driven by the increasing demand for blow molded plastic products in the healthcare industry for manufacturing medical devices, containers, and packaging materials. Other factors, such as technological advancements in blow molding techniques and the increasing demand for packaging solutions with low environmental impact, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Note: In this report you will get detailed analysis of the market, growth analysis graphs, historical period analysis, forecast period analysis, major market segmentation, top leading key players of the market, table of content, list of figures, and list of tables.
Who are the Key Players Operating in the Blow Molded Plastics Market?
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
- Agri-Industrial Plastics
- APEX Plastics
- Comar LLC
- Creative Blow Mold Tooling
- Custom-Pak
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- Garrtech Inc.
- Gemini Group Inc.
- Inpress Plastics Ltd.
- North American Plastics Ltd.
- PET ALL Manufacturing inc.
What is Included in Market Segmentation?
The report has categorized the market based on product, technology, application and region.
Breakup by Product:
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polystyrene (PS)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Others
Breakup by Technology:
- Extrusion Blow Molding
- Injection Blow Molding
- Stretch Blow Molding
- Compound Blow Molding
Breakup by Application:
- Packaging
- Consumables and Electronics
- Automotive and Transport
- Building and Construction
- Medical
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)
Key Highlights of The Report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- Impact of COVID-19
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
