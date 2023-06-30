Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global bone anchored hearing aids market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global bone anchored hearing aids market size reached US$ 272.2 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 434.3 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during 2023-2028.

Bone anchored hearing aids (BAHAs), also called osseointegrated mastoid implants, refer to surgically implanted devices that are used by individuals who are experiencing numerous types of hearing loss. They represent an acceptable alternative if an air-conduction hearing aid is contraindicated. Bone anchored hearing aids comprise a titanium bone implant and a sound processor that conduct sound vibrations and assist in propagating sound directly to the inner ear. As compared to traditional bone conduction hearing aids, BAHA provides better sound quality, greater comfort, lesser chances of infection, etc.

Global Bone Anchored Hearing Aids Market Trends:

The growing prevalence of hearing loss among the geriatric population is primarily augmenting the bone anchored hearing aids market. Furthermore, the high risk of surgery and the escalating demand for soft band BAHA that generally is as a non-surgical solution for a limited period are positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the implementation of stringent regulations by government bodies across various countries that need neonates to be screened for hearing loss is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the easy availability of better reimbursement coverage is bolstering the market growth. Besides this, continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructures and the rising expenditure capacities of individuals are further catalyzing the global market. Additionally, the inflating popularity of robotic platforms and surgical navigation systems to reduce complications associated with bone anchored hearing aids is also propelling the market growth. In line with this, extensive investments in R&D activities are expected to fuel the bone anchored hearing aids market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Auditdata A/S, Cochlear Ltd

Demant A/S

GN Hearing A/S (GN Store Nord A/S)

Natus Medical Incorporated

Sonova Holding AG

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Widex A/S

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Raw Material:

Titanium Alloy

Ceramics Composites

Others

Breakup by Hearing Loss Type:

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

Mixed Hearing Loss

Single Sided Deafness

Breakup by End User:

Pediatrics

Adults

Geriatrics

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

