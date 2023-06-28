BPO Business Analytics Market 2023 | Industry Size, Growth and Forecast 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled, “BPO Business Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“ The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global BPO business analytics market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights:

How big is the BPO business analytics market?

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 22.7 Billion Market Forecast in 2028 US$ 72.0 Billion Growth rate (2023 to 2028) CAGR of 21.5% Base Year of the Analysis 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028

What is BPO business analytics?

Business analytics refers a set of technologies employed for solving business problems using data analysis, statistical models, and other quantitative methods. It involves iterative, methodical data exploration with structural analysis to evaluate and identify weaknesses in the current business processes. At present, it is widely utilized by business process outsourcing (BPO) service providers for back and front-office operations, including payment processing, quality assurance, marketing and customer relations, to achieve higher efficiency, assist decision-making, lower costs, and global expansion.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the BPO business analytics industry?

The increasing adoption of cloud-based BPO services on account of their high flexibility and agility in various applications, such as finance and accounting, human resources, knowledge process outsourcing, procurement and supply chain, and customer services, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the widespread integration of advanced technological solutions, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), in business processes is catalyzing the demand for business analytics to manage large volumes and complexity of data sets. This, in confluence with the rise in deployment of cloud-based solutions across small and medium enterprises (SMEs), is propelling the market growth across the globe. Apart from this, the increasing application of business analytics in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and retail industries is driving the market worldwide.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Offering:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Application:

Finance & Accounting

Human Resources

Knowledge Process Outsourcing

Procurement & Supply Chain

Customer Services

Others

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Accenture PLC

Capgemini SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Exlservice Holdings Inc.

Genpact Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

Infosys Limited

Mu Sigma Inc.

NTT DATA Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone)

TATA Consultancy Services Limited (Tata Sons Private Limited)

Tech Mahindra Limited (Mahindra Group)

Wipro Limited

WNS Global Services.

