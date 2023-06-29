Brandy Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “Brandy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global brandy market.

Is the brandy market good for investment or future trends?

The global brandy market size reached US$ 25.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 33.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during 2023-2028.

What is the brandy market?

Brandy refers to an alcoholic drink that is prepared by distilling and fermenting crushed fruit juice, mash, residue or wine. This spirit contains around 35-60% alcohol content that is widely consumed as a traditional drink across various different regions across the globe. It is characterized by a bitter taste as it does not include any added sugar. It is aged in oak barrels or wooden caskets and is often colored with artificial caramel color in an attempt to mimic the effect of aging. It is rich in antibacterial, antioxidant and polyphenolic compounds, due to which it is widely associated with improving heart health, slowing aging, boosting immunity and reducing the chances of developing cancer. As a result, it is utilized as a digestive and base spirit in cocktails as well as a flavoring agent in numerous dishes and desserts.

What is the drivers of change in trends for the brandy market:

The market is primarily driven by rapid urbanization, especially across the developing economies, along with the growing awareness regarding the numerous health benefits offered by the moderate consumption of brandy. Supported by the inflating disposable income levels of the masses, this is providing a thrust to the market growth. Along with this, the rising trend of socializing across the corporate sector is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

The market is further driven by the escalating popularity of cocktail culture across the globe, especially among the young population. Coupled with the rising demand for organic variants, this is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, there has been a considerable increase in the preference for gourmet restaurants that utilize brandy in culinary arts to de-glaze pans, flavor soups, flambe desserts and dishes, and prepare exotic sauces. Consequently, significant growth in the premium food and beverages segment is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the market is also driven by the increasing penetration of e-commerce liquor services on the global level. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% during 2023-2028.

Global Brandy Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Courvoisier (Beam Suntory Inc.), Diageo Plc, E. & J. Gallo Winery, Emperador (Alliance Global Group Inc.), F. Korbel & Bros., Martell, Speciality Brands Ltd., Rémy Cointreau, Thomas HINE & Co (EDV SAS) and Yantai Changyu Pioneer Wine Company Limited.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on on region, product type, price and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Grape Brandy

Cognac

Armagnac

Fruit Brandy

Others

Breakup by Price:

Value

High-End Premium

Super Premium

Premium

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Exclusive Stores

On-Trade

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

