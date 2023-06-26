Broaching Machine Market 2023 | Industry Share, Size, Trends and Forecast 2028

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Broaching Machine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, The global broaching machine market size reached US$ 238.80 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 365.68 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.52% during 2023-2028.
A broaching machine is a specialized tool with a hardened, sharp, and toothed blade for removing material from a workpiece in a consistent, accurate, and continuous manner. It effectively eliminates excess material from the surface, creating either flat or contoured surfaces. It relies on keyways, splines, slots, round holes, and interior shapes for handling long broaches and large workpieces. It is designed to execute multiple operations simultaneously, as transferring a workpiece from one machine to another is easy. Since it is versatile and accurate, the broaching machine finds extensive applications in the automotive, aerospace, oil and gas, and manufacturing industries across the globe.
Broaching Machine Market Trends and Drivers:
The global broaching machine market is primarily driven by the increasing need to produce workpieces with high precision and superior surface finish. Moreover, the rising demand for broaching machines to operate on soft materials, including plastics, wood, copper alloys, aluminum, and other polymers, is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the escalating demand for broaching machines to manufacture industrial components and sub-assembly parts such as gears, shafts, and splines has catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, the increasing demand for high-quality and efficient broaching machines to enhance automation in manufacturing is contributing to market growth. Other factors, including rising government investments in heavy industries, the development of heavy industrial equipment, and technological advancements, are also anticipated to drive the market further.
Broaching Machine Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
- American Broach & Machine Company
- Apex Broaching Systems
- Arthur Klink GmbH
- Axisco Precision Machinery Co. Ltd.
- Broaching Machine Specialties
- Colonial Tool Group Inc.
- Federal Broach & Machine Company
- Forst Technologie GmbH & Co. KG
- NACHI-Fujikoshi Corp.
- Pioneer Broach Company
- Stenhøj Hydraulik A/S
- Suntech Landriani Machine Tools Pvt. Ltd.
- The Ohio Broach & Machine Co., etc.
The report has segmented the market based on the type and end-user.
Type Insights:
- Vertical Broaching Machine
- Horizontal Broaching Machine
End User Insights:
- Automotive Industry
- Industrial Machinery
- Precision Engineering Machine
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2017-2022)
- Market Outlook (2023-2028)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
