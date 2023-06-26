Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market 2023 | Size, Share, Demand, Growth & Outlook 2028

IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled “Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028″. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global building integrated photovoltaics market trends, size, share, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

What Are The Growth Prospects Of The Building Integrated Photovoltaics Industry?

According to the report, The global building integrated photovoltaics market size reached US$ 19.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 54.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.65% during 2023-2028.

What is Building Integrated Photovoltaics?

Building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPVs) refer to dual-purpose materials used in building roofs, skylights, and facades. Also known as solar panels, BIPVs serve as the outer layer of a structure and generate electricity for on-site use and exporting to the grid. In recent years, BIPVs have gained traction as they help reduce the incremental cost of PV systems and eliminate the costs and design issues for separate mounting systems by integrating them in the initial construction phase. Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Building Integrated Photovoltaics industry?

The global building integrated photovoltaics market is primarily driven by the increasing environmental awareness toward the various benefits offered by BIPVs. These systems provide savings in material and electricity costs, as well as help reduce pollution. They enhance the architectural appeal of the building, as they can be employed to camouflage unattractive and degraded building exteriors. Governments of different nations are adopting initiatives to promote energy conservation and implement BIPVs in housing, commercial, and industrial infrastructures. In addition to this, there have been several technological advancements, such as the introduction of automated BIPVs components. Furthermore, the integration of solar energy solutions for energy conservation is providing a positive impact on the market growth.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type

Polycrystalline

Thin Film

Other

Breakup by Application

Roof

Facades

Glass

Other

Breakup by End Use

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Ankara Solar AS

Ertex Solartechnik GmbH

Hanergy Holding Group Ltd.

HermansTechniglaz

ISSOL sa

Navitas Green Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

NanoPV Solar Inc.

Polysolar Ltd.

Sphelar Power Corporation

VIASOLIS

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

