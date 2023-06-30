Burger Boxes Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Burger Boxes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global burger boxes market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global burger boxes market size reached US$ 3.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during 2023-2028.

Burger boxes refer to foldable containers to store hot burgers for takeaway or home delivery. They are light weighted, easy to carry, and suitable for food transportation. Burger boxes come in numerous shapes, sizes, and designs and are made of several materials, including paper, cardboard, bagasse, cornstarch, etc. They regulate humidity and heat insulation to keep burgers warm during transit. These containers have also gained traction as a means of information transmissions, such as nutritional content, marketing details, price and origin of the item, etc.

Burger Boxes Market Trends:

The growing popularity of ready-to-eat food products, on account of hectic lifestyles, busy schedules, and the shifting dietary preferences of individuals, is among the key factors driving the burger boxes market. Moreover, the emerging trend of café culture and the increasing number of famous restaurant chains, food trucks, eateries, etc., are also stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of gluten- and dairy-free, gourmet, and vegan burger variants by key players that come in specialized containers to promote product differentiation and the rising usage of photorealistic images on burger boxes as a marketing medium to create brand awareness are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Furthermore, the escalating demand for online food delivery platforms, especially among the urbanized and millennial population, is further propelling the global market. Apart from this, the elevating requirement for customized containers in various sizes and bundling designs with safety locking mechanisms is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the launch of innovative packaging solutions, including QR codes, clear labels, billing slips attached, etc., is anticipated to fuel the burger boxes market over the forecasted period.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material:

Paper

Kraft Material

Plastic and Cardboard

Breakup by Shape:

Square

Round

Breakup by Size:

Medium

Large

Breakup by Folding Cartoon Style:

One-piece Tuck Top Boxes

Straight Tuck End Boxes

Lock Bottom Boxes

Window Patch Boxes

Breakup by Nature:

Degradable

Non-degradable

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

