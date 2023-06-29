Bus Market Demand, Share, Price Analysis, Report 2023-2028

The global bus market size reached US$ 47.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 71.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2023-2028.

A bus refers to a large motor vehicle designed for transporting people along fixed routes and schedules. It can be either single-deck or double-deck in type. Buses are widely used as a form of public transportation globally. They contribute to reducing air pollution, as they can transport a large number of passengers with lower fuel consumption. Additionally, buses offer cost-effective solutions for launching new routes or lines.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bus-market/requestsample

What are the growth prospects and trends in the bus industry?

The bus market is being propelled by the increasing fuel prices and traffic congestion levels observed worldwide. Additionally, buses play a crucial role in bridging the gap for socially marginalized individuals residing in remote areas by providing them access to educational, employment, and healthcare facilities, which, in turn, fuels the growth of the market. Furthermore, buses exhibit a lower accident rate compared to other vehicles, attributed to their operation by professional drivers, positively influencing the global market. The implementation of smart traffic lights (STL) management systems to alleviate road congestion acts as an additional driver for market growth. Furthermore, favorable policies introduced by governmental bodies, aimed at promoting the adoption of electric buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, are stimulating the expansion of the market. Moreover, the rising popularity of concessionary travel bus passes and the increased usage of Big Data solutions to optimize routes, vehicle dispatch times, schedules, and more are anticipated to strengthen the bus market in the forthcoming years. These factors collectively contribute to the growth and development of the bus market, meeting the demands of an evolving transportation landscape.

Bus Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global bus market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o. (Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A.), Suzhou Eagle Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Tata Motors Limited, AB Volvo, Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd., Ashok Leyland (Hinduja Group), BYD Company Ltd., IVECO S.p.A, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, NFI Group, Traton Group (Volkswagen AG), Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd. and Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global bus market based on type, fuel type, seat capacity, application and region.

Breakup by type:

• Single Deck

• Double Deck

Breakup by Fuel Type:

• Diesel

• Electric and Hybrid

• Others

Breakup by Seat Capacity:

• 15-30 Seats

• 31-50 Seats

• More than 50 Seats

Breakup by Application:

• Transit Bus

• Intercity/Coaches

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently within the scope of the report, we will provide the same as a part of the customization.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

USA: +1-631-791-1145 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @imarcglobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group/mycompany/

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.