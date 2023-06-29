Business Information Market Size, Growth, Trends, Forecast 2023-2028

The latest research study “Business Information Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global business information market size reached US$ 47.45 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 69.05 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.25% during 2023-2028.

Business information comprises facts, figures, narratives, or intelligence regarding the operations of companies. It also includes annual reports, audited financial statements available for review, various marketing materials and periodic publications generated by the organizations, external reporters, or analysts, etc. Business information offers operational data released by firms and the analysis of the impact by business and investment experts. It keeps shareholders and potential investors informed and assists experts in reaching conclusions about markets and the economy. Business information aids investment professionals in preparing comparative assessments of performance to form strategies and make recommendations. As a result, it is commonly utilized in several industries, including information technology (IT), education, telecommunications, etc.

Business Information Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing demand for business information among numerous organizations to stay competitive, fast-track their product development processes, ensure a continuous flow of revenue from products and services, etc., is primarily driving the business information market. Additionally, it is also utilized to be aware of the changing customer behaviors, preferences, and demographics across countries, which is bolstering the global market. Besides this, the inflating need for business information to analyze items, branding, and marketing strategies of competitors is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the emerging trend of using business information in the e-commerce industry to identify the requirements and purchasing behavior of customers is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the widespread adoption of customer-centric solutions to enhance business goals, such as cost reduction and productivity improvement, is augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, they are gaining extensive traction in the healthcare sector to reduce drug expenditure capacities and increase the efficiency of doctors, which is expected to fuel the business information market in the coming years.

Who are the key players in the Business Information Market?

Bloomberg L.P.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Equifax Inc.

Ernst & Young Global Limited

Experian PLC

KPMG International Limited

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

RELX plc

Thomson Reuters Corporation

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of

Type Insights:

Commercial

Scientific

Technical

Medical

Educational and Training

Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the business information market based on the type. This includes commercial, scientific, technical, medical, educational and training, and others. According to the report, educational and training represented the largest segment.

End User Insights:

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the business information market based on the end-user has also been provided in the report. This includes BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and others. According to the report, BFSI accounted for the largest market share.

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

