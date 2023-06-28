Butene Price Trends, Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Butene is an alkene, otherwise known as Butylene. The chemical formula for this compound is C 4H 8. Butene forms four types of structures: Isobutylene, 1-butene, Cis-2-Butene, and trans-2-Butene. All of them are present in a gaseous state at room temperature. The compound is obtained from the breaking or cracking of petroleum while forming gasoline. It is commercially obtained from the catalytic hydrogenation of butanes.

Request for Real-Time Butene Prices: https://procurementresource.com/resource-center/butene-price-trends/pricerequest

The Key importers of Butene include countries, namely Canada, Belgium, and Saudi Arabia, in the order, along with the key exporters, which have countries, namely, the United States, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Key Details About the Butene Price Trend:

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Butene price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The Butene Price chart, including India Butene price, USA Butene price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Industrial Uses Impacting Butene Price Trend:

Butene finds its applications in industries like automobiles and plastics. The attribution of Butene can be seen in making packages for food materials and also in fabric manufacturing. The compound has high tensile strength, which can also be used in construction. It is involved in making pipelines, hot adhesives, etc.

Butene is a comonomer for High-Density Polyethylene or HDPE. It can be used in industries like electrical and pharmaceutical as well. Additionally, Butene is mainly used in producing Polyethylene, which is associated with manufacturing various plastic items such as toys, pipes, other construction materials, packaging, and much more. Butene has great commercial demands due to its versatile, flexible, and durable chemical properties.

Key Players:

Shell

Evonik

Mitsui Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical

Idemitsu Kosan

CNPC

SINOPEC

Related Post:

News & Recent Development

Date: 19 April 2023 Bharat Petroleum Corporation limited (BPCL) plans to invest around $5 Billion- $ 6 Billion on the Bina Refinery petrochemical complex. It has a cracker aiming production of 50,000 tonne/year of butene-1 unit, along with a few other products. The Petrochemical complex is set up to produce High-Density Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene, Benzene, gasoline as well as other flammable products such as diesel etc.

About Us:

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

Contact Us:

Company Name: Procurement Resource

Contact Person: Jolie Alexa

Email: sales@procurementresource.com

Toll-Free Number: USA & Canada – Phone no: +1 307 363 1045 | UK – Phone no: +44 7537 132103 | Asia-Pacific (APAC) – Phone no: +91 1203185500

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA