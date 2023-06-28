Butene Production Cost Analysis Report, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled “Butene Production” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Butene.

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the production process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Butene production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Butene Production Process:

1. Butene Production Cost From Ethylene Via Dimerization: This report provides the thorough economics of Butene industrial production across Butene manufacturing plants. Dimerization refers to the process of combining two monomers of the same element to form a new compound. For example, two monomers of ethylene can combine to form butene under the conditions provided by a steam cracker.

2. Butene Production Cost Via Catalytic Cracking: This report presents the extensive cost requirement of Butene industrial production across Butene manufacturing plants. During this process, the long-chain hydrocarbons that remain after crude oil is refined are treated with catalytic cracking to create a variety of products. The mixture is then distilled fractionally to extract butylene.

3. Butene Production Cost From Butane: This report provides a thorough analysis of the production process and cost breakdown for Butene industrial production across Butene manufacturing plants. To produce butylene, a catalyst is used to dehydrogenate butane in a specific process.

Product Definition:

Butene is a highly explosive 4 C containing organic compound, also known as butylene. It has the chemical formula of C4H8 and a molecular weight of 56.11 g/mol. It is the most sought-after comonomer in the packaging industry with a wide range of applications in the production of food and non-food packaging materials. This versatile chemical is primarily used in the production of linear low-density polyethylene and high-density polyethylene due to its exceptional sealing properties, excellent stiffness, and ease of processing. Moreover, its lightweight nature makes it an ideal choice for packaging. Overall, the popularity of butene in the packaging industry can be attributed to its unique properties, which make it a preferred choice for manufacturers worldwide.

Market Drivers:

Butene is the most preferred material for the production of polyethylene. Due to the increase in demand for plastics, polyethylene production is relatively increasing. This, as a result, increases demand for butene globally. Moreover, packaging material for food, as well as non-food products, also employs butene for its production, such as the manufacturing of detergent bottles, shopping bags, food wrappers as well as automobile fuel tanks. Additionally, it is a cost-effective option for producing boats, bottle caps, chemical-resistant pipework, containers, and ballistic plates. This makes it a highly preferred choice in these industries and creates market growth potential.

