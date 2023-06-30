Butterfly Valve Market Trends, Analysis, Size, Share, Report 2023-28

The global butterfly valve market size reached US$ 10.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 14.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Butterfly Valve Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global butterfly valve market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

A butterfly valve is a quarter-turn valve that operates and controls the flow of liquid or gas in a pipeline by using a rotating disc. It consists of two semi-circular plates hinged at the center, along with a seal, stem, disc, and an actuator, which can be operated through handles and gears. It works as a quarter-turn valve or rotary motion valve, wherein it operates in a fully open to fully closed position, which enables it for quick opening and closure. It is commonly used in various industrial, commercial, and residential applications due to its simple design, low cost, and ease of use. It is particularly well suited for applications where a quick, easy-to-use valve is required, such as in water treatment plants, chemical processing plants, and irrigation systems.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing demand for butterfly valves from the oil and gas industry is driving the global market. Along with this, the rising demand for efficient and reliable flow control systems in various industries, including water treatment, pharmaceuticals, and chemical, are catalyzing the demand worldwide. Moreover, the growing requirement for butterfly valves in numerous infrastructural development projects, such as the construction of water pipelines, sewage treatment plants, and power plants, is augmenting the market. Apart from this, continuous technological advancements in butterfly valve design, materials, and automation have led to improved performance, reduced maintenance requirements, and longer lifespan of the valves, further impacting the market favorably.

Furthermore, the growing focus on reducing carbon emissions and minimizing the environmental impact of industrial processes is fostering the demand. Besides, rising regulations by the governments regarding the safe and efficient operation of flow control systems are creating a positive market outlook. The market is further driven by the rising awareness about the importance of water conservation and energy efficiency, which has driven the demand for efficient and sustainable flow control systems. Other factors, such as the widespread production of butterfly valves using 3D printing technology and the incorporation of the industrial internet of things (IIoT) for performance enhancements, are projected to drive the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Alfa Laval Corporate

Curtiss-Wright

Flowserve

Emerson Electric

Pentair

Weir Group

AVK Group

Crane Company

Schlumberger

Velan

KSB

Honeywell

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Rubber Lined Butterfly Valve

Plastic Lined Butterfly Valve

Metal Lined Butterfly Valve

Market Breakup by Material Type:

Stainless Steel

Cast Iron

Aluminium

Others

Market Breakup by Design:

Centric Butterfly Valve

Single-Eccentric Butterfly Valve

Double-Eccentric Butterfly Valve

Triple-Eccentric Butterfly Valve

Market Breakup by Function:

On/Off Valve

Control Valve

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Oil and Gas Industry

Water and Wastewater Industry

Power Generation Industry

Chemical Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

