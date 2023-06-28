Butyl Acrylate Price Trends, Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Butyl Acrylate is an ester formed from n-Butanol and acrylic acid. Butyl Acrylate, or B.A., is highly reactive and belongs to the cyclic hydrophobic group. This is a beneficial raw material used for chemical reactions due to its highly reactive characteristic. It readily undergoes addition reaction with various compounds. The chemical formula for this compound is CH2＝CHCOOC4H9. Butyl Acrylate has a few outstanding chemical properties that make the compound versatile which includes, Hardness and softness, Low-temperature flexibility, and strength and durability.

The Key Importer of this compound includes countries like India, the United States, and Indonesia. The key exporting countries are China, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea.

Industrial Uses Impacting Butyl Acrylate Price Trend:

The industrial application of B.A. or Butyl Acrylate includes manufacturing adhesives, fibers, Plastics, and acrylic rubbers. It is also used for emulsion and is considered a raw material for fiber processing agents. The compound is also witnessing a hike in market demand due to the paint and coating industries. Butyl Acrylate is the vital raw material used to produce alkyd resin used in paintings and coatings.

Additionally, the compound shows its involvement in the construction and manufacturing industries, empowering the trajectory of Butyl Acrylate’s market demands.

Key Players:

Arkema S.A.

BASF S.E.

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd

Dowdupon Inc.

LG Chem Ltd.

Taogosei Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SunVic Chemical Holdings Corporation

