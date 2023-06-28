Butyl Acrylate Production Cost Analysis Report, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled “Butyl Acrylate Production” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Butyl Acrylate.

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the production process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Butyl Acrylate production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Butyl Acrylate Production Process:

1.Butyl Acrylate Production Cost From n-butanol and propylene: This report presents the detailed production methodology and cost analysis of Butyl Acrylate industrial production across Butyl Acrylate manufacturing plants. The process begins with the oxidation of propylene, which produces a gas that contains acrylic acid. This acrylic acid is then separated from the gas by absorbing it in water and purifying it with a light solvent to create ester-grade acrylic acid. Finally, the esterification process combines the acrylic acid with n-butanol to produce butyl acrylate.

2. Butyl Acrylate Production Cost From esterification process: This report provides the thorough economics of Butyl Acrylate industrial production across Butyl Acrylate manufacturing plants. Butyl acrylate is produced by reaction between acrylic acid and n-butanol.

Product Definition:

Butyl acrylate is a clear and colourless liquid with a sharp smell. It has a molecular weight of 128.17 g/mol and a chemical formula of C7H12O2. It is not very soluble in water as it is less dense than water. This type of acrylate monomer has a low glass-transition (Tg) point and is produced by esterifying acrylic acid with n-butanol. Furthermore, butyl acrylate is widely used in chemical manufacturing and is polymerized with high Tg monomers such as methyl methacrylate, Styrene, and Vinyl Acetate to improve the properties of the final polymer. Adding to a polymer can increase its tack, flexibility, impact resistance, and overall durability. Due to its flexibility, Butyl Acrylate is an excellent monomer for producing polymers used in adhesive and sealant formulations.

Market Drivers:

Butyl acrylate is a type of acrylic ester that is highly valued for its durability, strength, high-temperature resistance, and hardness. It is commonly used in the manufacturing of thermoplastic compounds and is ideal for surface coatings. The demand for butyl acrylate is increasing due to its wide range of applications in the automobile industry as well as its extensive use in several other sectors, such as paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, chemical synthesis, plastic additives, textiles, and others. The need for water-based coatings is also expected to contribute to the market’s growth. Its high strength, hardness, and resistance to high temperatures make it suitable for use in a wide range of end-use sectors, further boosting market growth.

