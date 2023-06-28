Calcium Hypochlorite Prices, Trends & Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Calcium Hypochlorite Ca(ClO)2, also known as bleaching powder/calcium oxychloride, is an ionic chemical compound. It is comprised of a calcium cation (Ca2+) and two hypochlorite anions (ClO–) and is classified as a calcium as well as an inorganic calcium salt that has the role of a bleaching agent.

It looks like a white-grey solid with a granular consistency and odour similar to chlorine. It is non-combustible, toxic and can lead to skin irritation.

Industrial Uses Impacting Calcium Hypochlorite Price Trend:

Calcium hypochlorite is a chemical compound present in most industrial bleaching agents, such as chlorine bleaching powder and chlorinated lime. In addition, it works like a disinfectant in water treatment which makes it safe for drinking as well as in pools for sanitation. In addition to cleaning, it also serves as an anti-clogging agent in pipes and filters. As a disinfectant, it also works in the purification of sugar, beverages, and in food processing. Furthermore, as it is a great oxidizing agent, it has slight usage in organic chemistry. Also, other major uses of the product boosting its demand include as a solid fire extinguisher, for making chloroform during haloform reactions, in the carpet industry for refinishing and extra sheen and for getting rid of mosquito larvae in ponds, drains, and gutters, among others.

Key Players:

Westlake Chemical Corp

Aditya Birla Chemicals.

Tosoh Corp.

Hawkins Chemical, Inc.

Sinopec

American Elements.

Haviland USA.

News & Recent Development

14th June 2023- Joburg Water revealed its goals for expanding the Driefontein wastewater treatment capacity, which will use calcium hypochlorite in dosing tanks for disinfecting.

