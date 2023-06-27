Camping Equipment Market Trends, Size, Sales Analysis, Report 2023-2028

How Big is Camping equipment market:

The global camping equipment market size reached US$ 15.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2023-2028.

What are Camping equipment?

Camping equipment refer to numerous personal gear or accessories that are designed to provide security and comfort to trekkers and hikers while performing outdoor activities. They comprise tents, camp tables, bag packs, camping pillows, flashlights, sleeping pads, cookware systems, and several protective gears as standard products. These camping equipment are customizable, cost-effective, easy to carry, and can be assembled or dissembled as per the requirement of an individual. In addition, they protect occupants against harsh weather conditions and reduce the physical burden caused by carrying various camping items. Consequently, these encamping gear are used by people engaged in outdoor or recreational activities.

Camping Equipment Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding tourism sector is primarily driving the camping equipment market. Furthermore, the shifting preferences toward personalized traveling experiences and the launch of multiple tenting programs and outdoor recreational activities are also augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing health consciousness and awareness amongst consumers regarding the numerous benefits of camping, such as promoting mental and physical health, is positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the introduction of eco-friendly and custom-sized waterproof encamping equipment and advanced mountain kits, including clothing, lighting systems, and footwear, is further bolstering the market growth.

Besides this, the increasing availability of tenting gear renting services, on account of cost-effectiveness, sustainability, and enhanced efficiency and storage, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the development of online distribution channels that allows individuals to select products from an extensive collection and the emerging trend of video-on-demand tourism and travel on social media platforms are expected to drive the camping equipment market in the coming years.

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

ADL-Tent LTD.

AMG Group Ltd.

Big Agnes Inc.

Exxel Outdoors LLC

Gipfel Climbing Equipment

Hilleberg the Tentmaker

Johnson Outdoor Inc.

MontBell Co. Ltd.

Nemo Equipment Inc.

Newell Brands

Nordisk Company AS

Oase Outdoors ApS

Western Mountaineering.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:

Backpacks

Sleeping Bags

Tents and Accessories

Cooking Systems and Cookware

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

