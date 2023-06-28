Carbitol Price Trends, Forecasts | Provided by Procurement Resource

Carbitol is an ethylene-series glycol ether. It is an organic solvent derived from Ethylene Oxide and Methanol. Commercially it is also known as Methyl Carbitol. It has great dilution capacity. It is a fluid with no color, its evaporation is slower when compared to other compounds of the ethylene series. It has a certain vapor pressure that qualifies it as a VOC i.e., a Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) under the California Air Resources Board and the US EPA Criteria for Commercial and Consumer Cleaning product applications.

The key importer countries are Vietnam, India, and Brazil. On the contrary, the vital exporter countries are, namely, the United States, Malaysia, and Saudi Arabia, in the same order.

Industrial Uses Impacting Carbitol Price Trend:

Carbitol is used in applications of different pastes and resins, and it is an excellent solvent. It has applications in lacquer formulations. It is used as an icing or dicing agent in aviation methodologies.

The commercial uses of Carbitol include latex coalescent in water-based agricultural and industrial coating as it has excellent coalescing and coupling properties. It is used in latex adhesives.

Moreover, the compound has a high dilution ratio; hence, can be found in various industrial cleaners as a solvent. As a solvent, It is also used in solvent-based silk screen printing inks due to its low viscosity. Furthermore, it is used in dyeing and printing due to its excellent solvency.

Overall, Carbitol has many commercial and industrial purposes it is associated with.

Key Players:

The Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Gattefossé

Maroon Group

BASF SE

