Carbon Black Market Statistical Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Research Methodologies, Report 2023-2028

The global carbon black market size reached US$ 16.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 22.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Carbon Black Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global carbon black market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Carbon black (CB) refers to a material produced by the incomplete combustion of various heavy petroleum products, including fluid catalytic cracking tar, coal tar, ethylene cracking tar, vegetable matter, etc. It is derived from the partial combustion or decomposition of hydrocarbons, such as natural gas and oil, under controlled temperatures and pressures. Carbon black consists of pure carbon with minimal amounts of oxygen, sulfur, nitrogen, hydrogen, etc. It is extensively utilized as a model compound for diesel soot, a reinforcing filler in tires, a color pigment in plastics, paints, inks, etc. Carbon black finds numerous applications across various industries, including paint and automotive.

Report Metric:

Base Year of Estimation: 2022 Historical Data: 2017-2022 Future Forecast Period: 2023-2028

Global Carbon Black Market Trends:

The expanding automotive sector is among the key factors driving the carbon black market. Moreover, the growing product application in the inner liners, sidewalls, and treads of tires to increase the strength and longevity is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the widespread utilization of CB in several extruded and molded industrial rubber products, such as belts, air springs, gaskets, hoses, etc., and in conveyor wheels as a filler and a cost-effective strengthening agent is augmenting the global market. Additionally, the escalating need for UV protection and conductive properties in plastic products is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the rising requirement for CB in the paints and coatings industry for producing jet black paints and providing color stability, solvent resistance, thermal stability, etc., is anticipated to fuel the carbon black market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC Group, the Top Carbon Black Companies Worldwide 2023:

Some of these key players include:

Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT)

Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Birla Carbon) (BKK: BCT)

Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH

Phillips Carbon Black Limited (NSE: PCBL)

TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD.

Omsk Carbon Group OOO

Jiangxi Blackcat Carbon Black Inc., Ltd.

OCI COMPANY Ltd.

China Synthetic Rubber Corporation

SID Richardson Carbon & Energy Co.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Application:

Tire

Non-Tire Rubber

Plastics

Inks and Coatings

Others

Breakup by Grade:

Standard Grade

Specialty Grade

Breakup by Type:

Furnace Black

Channel Black

Thermal Black

Acetylene Black

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

