Carpet Cleaner Market Growth, Size, Trends, Report 2023-2028

How Big is the Carpet Cleaning Market:

The global carpet cleaning market size reached US$ 587.8 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 858.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.69% during 2023-2028.

What is Carpet Cleaning?

A carpet cleaner refers to a device designed to remove deeply embedded dirt and stains from carpets. It comprises a pump, vacuum, heating unit, solution and recovery tanks, etc., to reach into the carpet pile and lift away grime. Carpet cleaner generally relies on a combination of cleaning solutions, powerful scrubbing brushes, and vacuum suction to clean skin cells, pollen, food particles, etc. It assists in dry cleaning to prevent wear and tear of the carpet as compared to traditional carpet washing. Consequently, carpet cleaner finds extensive applications in the residential and commercial sectors across countries.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the Carpet Cleaner Industry:

The escalating demand for this device to provide a protective layer to floors and enhance the overall appearance of homes or workplaces is among the key factors stimulating the carpet cleaner market. Moreover, it is utilized for slip prevention and floor heat insulation, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the rising availability of carpet cleaners via online and offline distribution channels and the expanding e-commerce sector are positively influencing the global market. Furthermore, the increasing consumer awareness towards clean carpets that aid in preventing numerous diseases, including pneumoconiosis and silicosis, is propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the inflating need for a technologically advanced carpet cleaner and the growing income levels of individuals are also augmenting the global market. Additionally, the introduction of truck-mounted variants that offer enhanced vacuum capabilities, faster cleaning, high pressure with steam, etc., is anticipated to fuel the carpet cleaner market over the forecasted period.

Carpet Cleaner Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

Bissell Inc.

Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG

Daimer Industries Inc.

Hydro Force LLC

Nilfisk Group (United Nations Global Compact, NKT A/S)

Nss Enterprises Inc.

Prochem Europe Limited

Rotovac Corporation

Rug Doctor LLC

Techtronic Industries Company Limited and Tennant Company

The report has segmented the market on the basis of

Breakup by Product:

Upright

Canister

Handheld

Breakup by Cleaning Methods:

Carpet Extractor

Carpet Steamers

Breakup by Distribution:

Offline

Online

Breakup by End User:

Commercial Hospitality and Retail Corporate Offices Government Institutions Educational Institutes Travel and Transportation Others

Residential

Contract Cleaners

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

