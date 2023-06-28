Cassava Starch Production Cost Analysis Report, Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Costs and Key Process Information, Provided by Procurement Resource

The latest report titled “Cassava Starch Production” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of Cassava Starch.

Procurement Resource study is based on the latest prices and other economic data available. It also offers additional analysis of the report with detailed breakdown of all cost components (capital investment details, production cost details, economics for another plant location, dynamic cost model). In addition, the report incorporates the production process with detailed process and material flow, capital investment, operating costs along with financial expenses and depreciation charges.

Procurement Resource’s detailed report describes the stepwise consumption of material and utilities along with a detailed process flow diagram. Furthermore, the study assesses the latest developments within the industry that might influence Cassava Starch production cost, looking into capacity expansions, plant turnarounds, mergers, acquisitions, and investments.

Procurement Resource Assessment of Cassava Starch Production Process:

1. Cassava Starch Production Cost Breakup via Washing, Crushing, Screening, Concentrating, and Drying: This report presents the detailed production methodology and cost analysis of Cassava Starch industrial production across Cassava Starch manufacturing plants. The starch is produced by first washing and cleaning of cassava. It is then peeled and grounded and is then subjected to centrifugation, desanding, hydro cleaning, dewatering, and drying to give cassava starch.

2. Cassava Starch Production Cost Breakup From Wet Milling: This report presents the detailed production methodology and cost analysis of Cassava Starch industrial production across Cassava Starch manufacturing plants. The cassava roots are first peeled off and washed and then are subjected to grating. These grated roots are then mixed with water to produce starch milk which is the dried to give cassava starch.

Product Definition:

Cassava starch or tapioca starch is extracted from the roots of the cassava plant in the form of fine, white powder and is commonly used as a thickening agent, stabilizer, and binder in the food industry. It is ideal for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance due to its high level of purity and lack of gluten content. Its neutral flavor also makes it able to combine nicely with other components without changing the flavour of the finished product. This starch also has good water absorption ability, which makes it beneficial for absorbing and retaining significant amounts of liquid. Due to its quality, it can be used to thicken sauces, soups, and gravies. Additionally, it contributes to the desired texture of meals like puddings, custards, and pie fillings by forming a smooth, transparent gel when cooked.

Market Drivers:

Cassava starch is used as a sizing agent in the textile industry while making fabrics. It gives fibers the strength and stiffness, which makes weaving and handling easier during later processing steps. Additionally, it is used in the production of corrugated boards, laminates, and plywood in the adhesive industry. Its binding abilities make it a useful component for creating robust and long-lasting adhesives. This starch is used in tablet formulations in the pharmaceutical business as a disintegrant, filler, and binder. It aids in the formation of tablets and facilitates the dissolving and disintegration of those tablets after intake. In addition to being used as a thickening agent in cosmetic and personal care products and as a building block in the creation of bioplastics, cassava starch also finds use in the manufacture of biodegradable packaging materials.

